The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells C$10,524.80 in Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) Director Tamir Poleg sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$10,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,048,887 shares in the company, valued at C$20,703,853.46.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$589.68.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Tamir Poleg sold 9 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$27.10.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Sunday, March 20th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.