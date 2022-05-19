The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

TD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.