Thomas P. Rosenbach Buys 3,000 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,443.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $308.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.85.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 649.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macatawa Bank (MCBC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.