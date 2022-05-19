Thomas P. Rosenbach Buys 3,000 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,443.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $308.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.85.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 649.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

