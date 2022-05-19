Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.73 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.19). Approximately 30,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 182,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £104.31 million and a PE ratio of -19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

