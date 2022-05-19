Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.82

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 20306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.
In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Industries (THO)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.