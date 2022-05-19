Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.82

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 20306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.