Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Shares of THRN opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne HealthTech (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thorne HealthTech (THRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.