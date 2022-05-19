thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.38) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.69 ($14.27).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.05 ($8.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.83. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.14).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

