Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of TIVC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,308. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

