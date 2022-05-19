TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.
TJX Companies stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 359,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
