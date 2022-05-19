TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 359,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

