TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.85.

NYSE TJX traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 26,611,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,306. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

