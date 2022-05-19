Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 26th

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 1,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 470.00 to 450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.