Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.56. 2,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,515. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.