TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $707.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $707.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:TDG traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,716. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $533.74 and a one year high of $688.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $627.03 and its 200-day moving average is $628.21.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

