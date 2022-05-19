TrezarCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $71,868.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 277,433,550 coins and its circulating supply is 265,433,550 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

