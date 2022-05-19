TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.29 and last traded at $73.29. 17,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 423,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,874. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

