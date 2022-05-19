TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.29 and last traded at $73.29. 17,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 423,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,874. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.