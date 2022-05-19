Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.