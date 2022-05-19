Tripio (TRIO) Trading Up 65.6% Over Last Week

Tripio (TRIO) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $824,962.69 and $108,587.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.32 or 1.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

