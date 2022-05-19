Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of TGI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 4,566,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,516. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

