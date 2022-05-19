Truist Financial Trims First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Target Price to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

NYSE FR opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

