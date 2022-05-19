Truist Financial Trims Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price to $46.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $40.54 on Monday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.