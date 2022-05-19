TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

