TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

