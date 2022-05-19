Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). 100,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 206,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

