TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.38. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 444 ($5.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

