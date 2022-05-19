Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

