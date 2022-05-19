Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
