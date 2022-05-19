Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 9,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.