Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of TPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 9,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
