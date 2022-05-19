Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 2,387 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. 2,929,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,330. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.54.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

