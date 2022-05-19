Tycoon Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $233,774.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,646.00 or 0.99942709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

