U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Well Services ( NASDAQ:USWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

