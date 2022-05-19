UBS Group Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $24.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

TGI stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 84,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $959.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

