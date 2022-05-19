UBS Group Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to “Buy”

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

