UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $348.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.44 million. UDR reported sales of $309.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.