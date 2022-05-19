Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($46.88) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.71 on Monday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About Umicore (Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.