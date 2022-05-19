Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

UAA traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 1,333,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Under Armour by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

