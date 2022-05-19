Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Unifty has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $149,572.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $16.47 or 0.00054595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.01088074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00449325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00033474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,984.99 or 1.52459991 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

