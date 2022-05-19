Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.56

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 67963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

