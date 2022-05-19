United Bank Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.38. 2,797,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,664. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

