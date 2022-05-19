United Bank Buys 1,047 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after buying an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,409,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,952,000 after buying an additional 454,902 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 792,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,300. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

