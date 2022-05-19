United Bank Has $2.50 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Bank grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 56.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $73.33. 5,766,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

