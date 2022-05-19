United Bank Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

