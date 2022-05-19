United Bank Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 17,416,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,865,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

