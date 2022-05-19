United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $119,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.39. 4,381,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,704. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

