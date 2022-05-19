United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $167.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

