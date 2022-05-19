United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $268.61

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $268.61 and last traded at $273.28, with a volume of 2413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.40.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average is $333.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

