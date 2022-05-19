United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.