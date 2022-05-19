United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.66.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.