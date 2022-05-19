United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United States Steel by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

