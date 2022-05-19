Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 1,463,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

