Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.