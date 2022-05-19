Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 65,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,400. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $53.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.