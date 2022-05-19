Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NYSE UHS opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

